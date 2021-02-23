Vanessa Bryant hits out at Meek Mill over ‘insensitive’ lyric about her late husband Kobe

The NBA legend died in a helicopter crash last January

Vanessa Bryant hits out at Meek Mill over ‘insensitive’ lyric about her...

Vanessa Bryant has publicly slammed Meek Mill over a leaked song which references her late husband’s fatal helicopter crash.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

The leaked song, titled ‘Don’t Worry’, includes the lyric: “If I ever lack I’m goin’ out with my choppa, it be another Kobe.”

Reacting to the lyric on her Instagram Story, Vanessa wrote: “Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period.”

“I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this.”

“If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact,” she added.

The rapper’s name quickly started trending on Twitter, as fans urged him to apologise to the Bryant family.

Meek has since tweeted: “I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…”

“Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!”