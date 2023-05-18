Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss ‘split’ after shock affair

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have reportedly called it quits, just two months after their shock affair came to light.

While the fallout of their tryst is unfolding in the latest season of the Bravo reality show, Page Six has reported that they’ve parted ways.

An insider told the outlet: “Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her.”

Tom, 40, cheated on his longterm girlfriend and co-star Ariana Madix, 37, when he started hooking up with her close friend Raquel, 28, last summer.

But it wasn’t until this March when Ariana found out about their affair, after she discovered a sexually explicit video of Raquel on Tom’s phone.

Ariana was “heartbroken” over their tryst and immediately dumped Tom, who later issued a public apology to her.

Five days after the scandal broke in March, Tom wrote on Instagram: “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process.”

“Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

“I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

“I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect for her that it began with. I owed Ariana better,” he continued.

“The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be. I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have, and I always will.”

Hours later, Raquel issued her own statement saying: “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices, foremost to Ariana [Madix] and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships.”

“There is no excuse. I am not a victim, and I must own my actions, and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

“I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved,” she continued.

“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Raquel then claimed she has been “physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated” since the scandal first made headlines.

“I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health,” she concluded.

“I don’t expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being, and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes.”