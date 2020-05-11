Ugly Betty star America Ferrera announces the birth of baby girl with the sweetest photo

This is the star's second child

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera has given birth to her second child.

The 36-year-old welcomed a daughter, Lucia, with her husband Ryan Piers Williams.

America took to Instagram to announce the happy news and shared a photo of the newborn’s hand intertwined with her parents.

“🌟LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS 🌟arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself,” she wrote.

“Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family.”

The actress also urged followers to donate to the organisation Yes We Can World Foundation if they were considering sending the family a gift.

“Quarantine may have cancelled her Baby Shower but it didn’t stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools – spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times,” she explained.

“Dear friends, if you’re considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name.”

The mum-of-two also shared video footage of the gifts that were reaching out to families due to the donations.

The actress confirmed her pregnancy to the public on New Year’s Eve on the social media platform.

The pair are already parents to son Sebastian, 1.

The news came after America was thrown a surprise 36th birthday bash via Zoom last month due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

