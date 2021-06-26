The rapper posted lewd tweets about Selena back in 2010

Tyler, The Creator apologises to Selena Gomez for past tweets

Tyler, The Creator has apologised to Selena Gomez for some crude tweets he posted about her 10 years ago.

The 30-year-old just dropped his latest album Call Me If You Get Lost – which features the song ‘Manifesto’.

In the song, the rapper reveals that he apologised to Selena personally after past tweets from 2010 and 2011 resurfaced.

Tyler, The Creator claims he finally apologized to Selena Gomez for the tweets he made about her. She had felt uncomfortable by him bc of the tweets and he painted her as a villain. “I was a teener, tweetin’ Selena crazy sh*t

Didn’t wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her” pic.twitter.com/R2pxd6gHaR — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) June 25, 2021

The lyrics read: “I was a teener, tweetin’ Selena crazy s**t. Didn’t wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her.”

“Back when I was tryna f**k Bieber, Just-in,” he added, referring to her on-off relationship with Justin Bieber.