Twitter reacts to Yung Gravy’s ‘weird’ romance with Addison Rae’s mother

Yung Gravy attended Sunday night’s MTV VMAs with Sheri Nicole Easterling – the mother of TikTok star Addison Rae.

The 26-year-old rapper packed on the PDA with Sheri, 42, on the black carpet.

Speaking to Page Six about their romance, the Minnesota native said: “I hit on her first, I knew of her and I thought she was fine.”

The rapper, whose real name is Matthew Raymond Hauri, revealed he and Sheri met on “the internet” and “Facetimed” a couple of times before meeting in person.

He said: “She’s like a Southern belle and I’m a Northern boy so it felt really cute and wholesome,” adding that he’s “into MILFs and she’s kinda the queen of MILFs”.

It comes after Sheri announced her split from her estranged husband Monty Lopez, and Addison unfollowed her parents on Instagram.

Taking to Twitter to react to Sheri’s new romance, one fan wrote: “wtf is up with addison raes mom and yung gravy.. i thought it was a joke now its weird.”

Another tweeted: “does nobody else think yung gravy’s mom thing is at least a little weird.”

A third penned: “is this yung gravy with addisons mom???? this is so cringe and weird.”

