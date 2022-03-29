Twitter reacts to ‘awkward’ clip of Lady Gaga appearing to brush off Caitlyn Jenner before the Oscars

Twitter users have been reacting to an “awkward” clip of Lady Gaga appearing to brush off Caitlyn Jenner before the Oscars.

The pair had a brief conversation outside Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.

In a clip of their encounter, Caitlyn, 72, could be seen approaching the 36-year-old popstar at the start of the red carpet.

Caitlyn asked Gaga: “Are you spending time around Malibu anymore?”

Gaga replied: “Yes,” to which the former Olympian said: “I haven’t seen you at the Starbucks in a while.”

The House of Gucci actress appeared flustered and replied: “Well, I’ve — I’ve switched baristas,” and began to walk away to end the conversation.

Caitlyn finished the conversation by saying: “Well good seeing you!”

Not Caitlin Jenner telling Gaga “I haven’t seen you at the Starbucks in a while” PLS pic.twitter.com/MDDeNl0V2X — Joey Monda (@joey_monda) March 28, 2022

One fan tweeted: “Lady Gaga switched Starbucks to avoid Caitlyn Jenner. Celebrities are just like us.”

Another wrote: “Lady Gaga telling Caitlyn Jenner she ‘switched baristas’ is an incredible way to say ‘we are not friends goodbye’ lmao.”

Check out more Twitter reactions below:

Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner at Elton John’s #Oscars party pic.twitter.com/OaDURiUcQs — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) March 28, 2022

Oh this moment of lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner is sending me so hard 😭😬 pic.twitter.com/NEytKujTJd — Bradley 🍄 (@bradleyberdecia) March 28, 2022

Gaga when she sees Caitlyn pulling up in the Starbucks parking lot pic.twitter.com/3XtCQ7hLqB — Oliver Klozoff  (@gardenpanty) March 28, 2022

lady gaga spotting caitlyn jenner at starbucks pic.twitter.com/EJK2ZIyxU5 — will (@getwellsoongeri) March 28, 2022

Lady Gaga after running into Caitlyn Jenner at the Malibu Starbucks 3 times in 1 week pic.twitter.com/wrSDJlWBYt — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) March 29, 2022

Gaga hiding from Caitlyn Jenner at their local Starbucks pic.twitter.com/x2hUktajnl — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) March 28, 2022

The poor gays working at Lady Gaga’s old Starbucks realising she no longer comes in because its also where Caitlyn Jenner goes pic.twitter.com/pEOVDrpURE — Pasty_Kween (@Pasty_Kween) March 28, 2022

So Lady Gaga stopped going to a certain starbucks because she didn’t wanna run into Caitlyn Jenner? pic.twitter.com/BbQrpkGKUg — Daddah Smokes (@DaddahSmokes) March 28, 2022

