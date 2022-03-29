Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Twitter reacts to ‘awkward’ clip of Lady Gaga appearing to brush off Caitlyn Jenner before the Oscars

Ciara O'Mahony
Ciara O'Mahony

Twitter users have been reacting to an “awkward” clip of Lady Gaga appearing to brush off Caitlyn Jenner before the Oscars.

The pair had a brief conversation outside Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.

In a clip of their encounter, Caitlyn, 72, could be seen approaching the 36-year-old popstar at the start of the red carpet.

Instagram

Caitlyn asked Gaga: “Are you spending time around Malibu anymore?”

Gaga replied: “Yes,” to which the former Olympian said: “I haven’t seen you at the Starbucks in a while.”

The House of Gucci actress appeared flustered and replied: “Well, I’ve — I’ve switched baristas,” and began to walk away to end the conversation.

Caitlyn finished the conversation by saying: “Well good seeing you!”

One fan tweeted: “Lady Gaga switched Starbucks to avoid Caitlyn Jenner. Celebrities are just like us.”

Another wrote: “Lady Gaga telling Caitlyn Jenner she ‘switched baristas’ is an incredible way to say ‘we are not friends goodbye’ lmao.”

Check out more Twitter reactions below:

 

Ad
Ciara O'Mahony

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us