Twilight star Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison welcome first child together

Twilight star Peter Facinelli and his fiancée Lily Anne Harrison have welcomed their first child together.

The actor, who also shares three children with his ex-wife Jennie Garth, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Monday.

Alongside a photo of his newborn’s hand, Peter wrote: “Happy ‘Labor’ Day @lilyanneharrison ❤️ Sept 5th, 2022 🍼👶🏼”

Lily reshared the black-and-white photo to her Instagram Stories.

The Vanished star, 33, announced her pregnancy back in June by debuting her baby bump in a sweet snap.

She captioned the post: “Not a burrito belly 💗”

Her fiancé Peter, who is best known for playing Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the Twilight films, commented: “You’re pregnant? 😳 Why didn’t you tell me?”

While this baby is be Lily’s first child, Peter is also the father of three daughters he shares with his ex-wife Jennie – Luca Bella, 24, Lola Ray, 19, and Fiona Eve, 15.

The former couple’s marriage ended in 2012 after 11 years.