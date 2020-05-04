Twilight author Stephanie Meyer announces new Edward Cullen book

Twilight author Stephanie Meyer has announced that she’s releasing another book about the Cullens.

The 46-year-old confirmed that she is publishing her highly anticipated Twilight novel, Midnight Sun.

The book is due to be released on August 4th this year.

“I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on August 4,” she revealed on Good Morning America.

JUST IN: 15 years after the first novel in the “Twilight” saga was released, author Stephenie Meyer is bringing readers back to Forks, Washington, with her new book, “Midnight Sun.” Find the details here: https://t.co/IHD4UfAkkI pic.twitter.com/ZY3ZqnBahG — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 4, 2020

“It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure if it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for so, so long that it didn’t seem fair to make you wait anymore.”

Midnight Sun is basically the same story as the first book but written from Edward’s point of view.

The famous author explained that she believed Edward deserved to tell his own story.

“I started to wonder how the first chapter of Twilight would read if it were written from Edward’s perspective,” she wrote in a blog post on her website.

“There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella’s in that first chapter.”

“Meanwhile, Edward is suffering through one of the most momentous days of his very long life!” she added.

Meyer intended to publish the book after Breaking Dawn, however, a rough draft of the first 12 chapters was leaked online.

