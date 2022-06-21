Tristan Thompson’s former teammate admits they all ‘felt for’ Khloe Kardashian during his cheating scandals

Tristan Thompson’s former teammate has admitted they all “felt for” his on-off beau Khloe Kardashian during his multiple cheating scandals.

Iman Shumpert played alongside the 31-year-old on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the pair even won an NBA championship together in 2016.

While Tristan received praise for his performance on the court, his personal life hit headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2018 when he was accused of cheating on Khloe just days before she gave birth to their daughter True.

During his appearance on Watch What Happens Live over the weekend, Iman was asked if the drama surrounding Tristan ever affected the team’s game.

“It wasn’t a big disruption for us,” he told host Andy Cohen.

“Honestly, when the outside world and stuff bubbles up, the best thing for us is that we’ve got games so we can focus on that. We get tunnel vision.”

However, Iman confessed: “We just all felt for Khloe. She’s cool, man. And I don’t know what they got going on… I’m sure they speak, they’re grown.”

“But man, it was sad. I remember feeling like that.”

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, Khloe discovered Tristan had been unfaithful once again when a paternity suit against him hit headlines in December.

Personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, 2021, and insisted Tristan was the father in a paternity lawsuit.

In response to the suit, Tristan admitted to having sex with the fitness model on his 30th birthday last March, but questioned whether he was really the father of her baby and requested a paternity test.

Weeks later, the NBA star revealed the results of the paternity test confirmed that he is, in fact, the baby’s father.

Tristan wrote on Instagram in January: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Tristan is also father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and three-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe.