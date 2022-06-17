Tristan Thompson makes controversial cameo in Drake’s polygamy-themed music video

Tristan Thompson has made a controversial cameo in Drake’s polygamy-themed music video for his new song Falling Back.

In the music video, the rapper is seen getting ready to marry 23 brides as he receives a pep talk from his best man Tristan before making his way to the alter.

The video was released on Thursday, when Drake dropped his surprise album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, which conveniently came just hours after Tristan’s latest cheating scandal was unpacked in the season finale of The Kardashians.

“You ready?” Tristan asked the rapper, to which he responded, “Yeah, I’m ready.”

“Doesn’t feel right, we scrap it, we go home, it’s done,” the basketball star added.

“No, I’m good bro. It’s a good time for me, you know, I’m ready to settle down. I’m in love,” the Canadian replied.

The video surfaced after Khloe Kardashian slammed her “clown” ex on The Kardashians, after learning that Tristan had not only cheated on her again, but had fathered a secret child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

In the episode, Khloe’s sister Kim read a declaration released by Tristan’s attorneys on his behalf which explained that the basketball player met Houston-based Maralee after his 30th birthday party in March 2021.

Khloe and Tristan were working on their on-off relationship at this time, and Khloe even hosted Tristan’s 30th party before he flew to Houston to play with his basketball team – the Sacramento Kings.

Speaking candidly with her sister Kim, the 37-year-old raged, “It’s a joke, it’s gross, it’s a joke, it’s embarrassing, it’s disgusting, we’re all over it. I’m like, I didn’t buy tickets to this f*****g circus but somehow I’m watching all these clowns act out in front of me.”

“I want a refund, return to sender, I don’t want to be at this show. Somehow the clowns keep coming back in this f***ing clown car and no matter what he says nothing’s going to give me the answers that I’m looking for, the closure,” she continued.

Kim added that if she were in Tristan’s shoes, she would “definitely” have kept her “d**k in [her] pants.”

“You would think,” Khloe responded, adding: “You either wear a condom, get a vasectomy or you don’t f**k random people that you meet in other states. It’s not like rocket science.”

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, Tristan’s paternity scandal hit headlines in December, putting an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, 2021, and insisted Tristan was the father in a paternity lawsuit.

Tristan admitted to having sex with the fitness model on his 30th birthday last March, but questioned whether he was really the father of her baby and requested a paternity test.

Weeks later, the NBA star revealed the results of the paternity test confirmed that he is, in fact, the baby’s father.

Tristan wrote on Instagram in January: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Tristan is also father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and three-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe.