Tristan Thompson hits out at Lamar Odom for commenting on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram

Tristan Thompson has hit out at Lamar Odom for commenting on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram.

The drama kicked off after the KUWTK star posted a photo of herself in an outdoor shower, and Lamar commented, “Hottie,” alongside a string of fire and heart-eye emojis.

Tristan, who recently split from Khloe, clearly took issue with Lamar’s comment as he replied: “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

The NBA player was likely referring to Lamar’s near-fatal overdose in October 2015.

Lamar and Khloe tied the knot in 2009, before she filed for divorce in December 2013.

Their divorce was later put on hold after Lamar’s overdose in 2015, which left him in a coma for three days.

Khloe supported Lamar during his recovery, but later proceeded with their divorce – which was finalised in 2016.

Tristan’s comment has confused fans, as the sports star split from Khloe just last month.

Page Six reported their split last month, just hours after the MailOnline reported that Tristan was seen getting close to three women at a house party.

A source has since told PEOPLE that Tristan is “still trying to get Khloé back”.

“He hasn’t given up and he doesn’t think the door is closed,” the insider said.

A second source added: “Khloé is doing okay. True will always be her first priority and ultimately she’s focused on a healthy family for her daughter, so Tristan will always be a part of Khloé’s life.”

“She’s not one to dwell on the past — she has an incredible capacity to find the positive in every situation. And she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True.”

The couple first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance last year – after they grew close during lockdown.