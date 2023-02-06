Tristan Thompson apologies for the ’embarrassment’ he caused his mother before her sudden death

Tristan Thompson has apologised for the “embarrassment” he caused his mother before her sudden death.

The basketball star’s mum Andrea passed on January 6 after suffering a heart attack.

Tristan took to Instagram on Sunday to break his silence on Andrea’s death, as he apologised for the “wrong decisions” he made in his life.

He wrote: “Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. Im in the deepest part of sorrow & grief.”

“My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone. I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of Gods warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way.”

“You constantly protected us through prayer. My hero you fought all the battles you needed to and it was time for you to go home. Man, What I wouldn’t give to hear ur voice. ‘Who God has blessed, no man can curse my son’.”

“Mommy I know you’re watching down on me; I wanna say thank you for picking me as your son. You dedicated ur life to ur boys & the church. Prayed & fasted for family/friends because you know how evil this world is.”

Tristan continued: “Mommy, all the sacrifices you did for ur sons will never go unnoticed or without appreciation. You were an amazing mommy, role model, best friend & the strongest woman I know.”

“I know you’re here as I write this letter. All I can say is, Im sorry mommy for the wrong decisions Ive made in my life. Im sorry for the embarrassment &pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you. But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than words. So I wont just say sorry.”

“Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised. I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up. You are my motivation.”

“Stand beside me as I become the man I know you always believed in. Im going to make you proud, I promise!”

Tristan, who split from Khloe Kardashian at the end of 2021 after it was revealed he fathered a child with another woman while they were still together, went on to say: “Mommy, Amari is going to be taken care of. I’ll protect him, love him &do anything in the world to make sure he’s ok.”

“I know they say time heals all but I don’t think this pain will ever go away. We had so many memories &more I wanted to share with you. We will still share them but now from heaven. As the tears roll down my face, all I can ask is please continue to be my light.”

“Mommy, you’re my guardian angel and I’ll forever praise you. I love you mommy. I can’t wait to see you and when I do I’m going to run and give you the biggest hug and kiss. I promise to make you proud.”

He signed off the post by writing: “Til we meet again. Your first born, Tristan.”