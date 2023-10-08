Tristan Thompson accused of being an absentee father by ex Jordan Craig’s sister

Tristan Thompson has been accused of being an absentee father by the sister of his ex Jordan Craig.

The NBA star shares a six-year-old son named Prince with Jordan, who he dated from 2014 to 2016 – when he struck up a romance with Khloe Kardashian.

In a post shared to Instagram this week, Jordan’s sister Kai slammed Tristan’s “appalling and inexcusable” behaviour, after Khloe’s sister Kim called him “such a good dad” in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

She wrote: “It has been so hard for me to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy I haven’t for over 7 years, but this is just too much.”

“It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince.”

“The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a private party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable.”

Kai continued: “@KimKardashian, I don’t want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children.”

“That’s nice if he’s been a good friend to you, but let’s consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man’s character.”

Concluding her post with a message for Tristan, she added: “[Y]ou are NOT a good father if you can’t be a good father to ALL of your children,” she wrote.

Tristan and his Jordan began dating in 2014, but the former couple split while Jordan was pregnant with Prince.

The basketball player previously set the record straight on the timeline of his romance with Khloe, denying that he cheated on Jordan with the reality star.

He previously wrote on Twitter: “When I met Khloe I was SINGLE. The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary.”

“She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings. Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids.”

Khloe and Tristan split for good at the end of 2021 – after it was revealed Tristan fathered a child with another woman while they were still together.

Just days before the paternity scandal came to light, Khloe and Tristan’s surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

The former couple started dating in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, which put an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Maralee became pregnant with Tristan’s third child last March, and she gave birth to their son on December 1, 2021.

It is understood Khloe was still in a relationship with Tristan when he had sex with Maralee, as she threw him a 30th birthday party that same month.

After a paternity test confirmed Tristan is the father of Maralee’s son, he took to his Instagram Stories to publicly apologise to Khloe.

He wrote: “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

“Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

Last September, it was revealed that Tristan and Khloe were secretly engaged before their split, after he proposed in February 2021.

Their second child together – a baby boy named Tatum – was born via surrogate last July.