Tributes pour in over the death of comedy legend Carl Reiner

The actor has passed away at the age of 98

Sophie Clarke
Hollywood comedy legend Carl Reiner has sadly passed away at the age of 98.

The actor’s assistant Judy Nagy has confirmed that he died of natural causes at his Beverly Hills home on Monday night.

Following the news of his death, tributes have poured in for Carl on social media.

His filmmaker son Rob tweeted: “Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”

Carl was well-known in the film and TV industry, as he starred in the popular Ocean’s Eleven franchise, and he also did voice work for Toy Story, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers.

He also played a big part in the early success of Steve Martin, by directing and co-writing four of his films – including The Jerk.

Carl was also one of the oldest active celebrities on Twitter, tweeting up until the day of his death.

He often used his platform to share his political beliefs.

Earlier this week, talent manager George Shapiro tweeted a photo of Carl with his daughter and Mel Brooks wearing Black Lives Matter shirts.

The day before his death, the 98-year-old tweeted: “Nothing pleases me more than knowing that I have lived the best life possible by having met & marrying the gifted Estelle (Stella) Lebost—who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to this needy & evolving world.”

His wife Estelle passed away in 2008 at the age of 94, after 65 years of marriage.

Carl leaves behind his three children – Rob, Lucas and Annie.

