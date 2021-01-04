Tributes pour in for Tanya Roberts, star of That 70s’ Show, who has sadly died

Tributes pour in for Tanya Roberts, star of That 70s’ Show, who...

Tanya Roberts has sadly died at the age of 65.

The actress was best known for her role as Midge Pinciotti in the popular sitcom That 70s’ Show, as well as Stacey Sutton in James Bond film ‘A View to a Kill’.

The news of Tanya’s passing was confirmed by her rep and close friend Mike Pingel, who admitted he was “devastated”.

He told the Hollywood Reporter: “She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list.”

“She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don’t think she realised how much she meant to them.”

According to TMZ, Tanya collapsed at her home following a walk with her dogs on Christmas Eve.

The actress was reportedly taken to hospital, where she was placed on a ventilator, before she died on Sunday.

Following the news of her passing, fans took to Twitter to pay tribute for the star, remembering her most iconic roles.

I was so sad to read that Tanya Roberts has passed away at the age of 65. I always called her the "Underrated Angel," because I don't feel like she was appreciated enough during her short stint on Charlie's Angels, but I thought she was really great. What sad news. I adore her. pic.twitter.com/feCbwf05Yk — Amanda Reyes (@madefortvmayhem) January 4, 2021

the beautiful and wonderfully talented tanya roberts passed away today. i know that she will be so missed. she was a lovely person and such a great actress. i’ll always remember how much she made me laugh as midge pinciotti on that ‘70s show. may she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/k7EnPPoi2o — 🐌 (@razzlerocks) January 4, 2021

thank you tanya roberts for portraying the iconic midge pinciotti. 💜 pic.twitter.com/CiH8eTsbgZ — that 70s show ☮︎ (@that70sdaiIy) January 4, 2021

Just seen the news about Tanya Roberts – just 65 years old. Way too young. Another sad loss for the Bond family. RIP pic.twitter.com/P0cRz8ev2C — James Bond Lexicon (@BondLexicon) January 4, 2021

I’m so sad to hear that actress Tanya Roberts has passed away. I do not want to believe it. She was a Bond Girl, she was in the final season of Charlie’s Angels, a model plus she had so many other great movies. She will be so missed by her adoring fans. pic.twitter.com/94BcBuoN9g — Ginger (@gingersnap599) January 4, 2021

I just heard the sad news that actress Tanya Roberts passed away. Tanya was a beautiful person, inside and out. I will always remember Tanya for being incredibly sweet and for her genuine love of animals. She was beloved by Beastmaster fans everywhere. RIP. pic.twitter.com/JvqJg2rEAj — Don Coscarelli (@DonCoscarelli) January 4, 2021