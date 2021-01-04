Home LA Showbiz Tributes pour in for Tanya Roberts, star of That 70s’ Show, who...

Tributes pour in for Tanya Roberts, star of That 70s’ Show, who has sadly died

The actress also starred in James Bond film 'A View to a Kill'


Sophie Clarke
-


Tanya Roberts has sadly died at the age of 65.

The actress was best known for her role as Midge Pinciotti in the popular sitcom That 70s’ Show, as well as Stacey Sutton in James Bond film ‘A View to a Kill’.

The news of Tanya’s passing was confirmed by her rep and close friend Mike Pingel, who admitted he was “devastated”.

He told the Hollywood Reporter: “She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list.”

 



 

A post shared by Tanya Roberts (@realtanyaroberts)

“She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don’t think she realised how much she meant to them.”

According to TMZ, Tanya collapsed at her home following a walk with her dogs on Christmas Eve.

The actress was reportedly taken to hospital, where she was placed on a ventilator, before she died on Sunday.

Following the news of her passing, fans took to Twitter to pay tribute for the star, remembering her most iconic roles.

