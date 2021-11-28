Tributes pour in for Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh – who has died aged 41

Tributes have poured in for Virgil Abloh – who has died aged 41.

The artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and the founder of the Off-White label passed away after privately battling “a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma”.

The sad news was confirmed in a statement shared via social media, which read: “We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend.”

“He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.”

“For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”

“Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.”

“We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life. Virgil Abloh. September 30, 1980 – November 28, 2021.”

LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. pic.twitter.com/CytwZLvSFu — LVMH (@LVMH) November 28, 2021

Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to pay tribute to Virgil, writing: “Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply.”

“I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me.”

“He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil. 🤍”

Gigi Hadid wrote: “I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, and a friend to the world, Virgil Abloh. He was 1 of 1. His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched— he made everyone feel seen and special.”

“He will be deeply missed, cherished, and celebrated by me and all the people and industries that have been lucky enough to work around & know the true supernova behind this man.”

“I picture him now like our Mickey Mouse .. forever with us, forever adored, forever magical, forever guiding us with that special Virgil FUN; I’m sure that’s how he wanted to be remembered, but still it will never be the same without him in the room.”

“You will continue to inspire me every day, V. I feel blessed and honored by every moment. Rest Easy, my friend. You are so loved. You were the difference. As we always said.. ‘See you somewhere, soon™️’ Sending my deepest condolences, light, and strength to Shannon, their kids, and his whole family. 🤍”

Kris Jenner penned: “I’m so so saddened and devastated to hear about the passing of our dear friend Virgil Abloh.”

“I’m sending all of my love and prayers to his beautiful family. You are an angel @virgilabloh and we love you… 💔🙏💔🙏❤️”

Pharrell Williams tweeted: “My heart is broken Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever.”

“Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones you’re with the Master now, shine, P.”

