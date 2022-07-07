Tributes pour in for Hollywood actor James Caan – who has sadly passed away

Tributes have poured in online for Hollywood actor James Caan, who has sadly passed away at the age of 82.

His death was confirmed in a statement posted on his official Twitter account, which said, “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.”

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

The actor was best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather.

However, younger fans will recognise him from the much-loved Christmas comedy Elf, in which he played the father of Will Ferrell’s character Buddy.

Since the news of his death broke, some famous faces and fans have been paying tribute to James on social media.

James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love. pic.twitter.com/a0q8rCP1Yl — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 7, 2022

RIP James Caan, who channeled tough-guy vulnerability like no other actor in his generation. I *loved* watching him explode and fall apart in movies. pic.twitter.com/ZGDqoSqotW — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) July 7, 2022

RIP James Caan. Shocked. Was lucky enough, after a lifetime of loving his work, to get to work with him and I loved him as a person even more. Funny, warm, self-deprecating, and effortlessly talented. They say never meet your heroes, but he proved that to be very very wrong — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 7, 2022

Another great gone. RIP James Caan. pic.twitter.com/TErTA2mMqe — Paudgie O'Rourke (@PaudgieORourke) July 7, 2022

Very sad to hear the news that James Caan has died. Heartbroken for his family & his friends. Wonderful to know him & call him a pal. Jimmy was so supportive of Gary Sinise Foundation & my work w/ our veterans. He will be missed. Thank you my friend. Rest In Peace. God bless you pic.twitter.com/BJYJkSepOW — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) July 7, 2022

In remembrance of the legendary James Caan. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/jHynv2BcR9 — The Godfather (@godfathermovie) July 7, 2022

We were lucky enough to work with James Caan on Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. He brought a pathos and authenticity to the role of Tim Lockwood that held the film together. RIP to a legend pic.twitter.com/tmk3JdOgE3 — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) July 7, 2022