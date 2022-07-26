Ad
Tributes pour in for Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino – who has aged 83

Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino has died at the age of 83.

The actor played Paul Cicero in the film alongside Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta, and also played Sergeant Phil Cerreta in the TV series Law & Order.

The New York native died on Monday with his wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side.

A statement released by his publicist Roger Neal on behalf of his wife said: “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

The actor’s daughter Mira has described him as the “most wonderful father” in a tribute following the announcement of his death.

The actress wrote on Twitter: “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed.My heart is rent asunder, a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over.”

“He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars dad as you ascend.”

Paul’s death comes just two months after the death of his Goodfellas co-star Ray Liotta.

Check out some tributes to Paul below:

