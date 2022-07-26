Tributes pour in for Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino – who has aged 83

Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino has died at the age of 83.

The actor played Paul Cicero in the film alongside Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta, and also played Sergeant Phil Cerreta in the TV series Law & Order.

The New York native died on Monday with his wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side.

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Sorvino, who acted on both sides of the law in 'Goodfellas' and on 'Law & Order,' has died at age 83. pic.twitter.com/Da0Es6W6RB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 25, 2022

A statement released by his publicist Roger Neal on behalf of his wife said: “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

The actor’s daughter Mira has described him as the “most wonderful father” in a tribute following the announcement of his death.

The actress wrote on Twitter: “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed.My heart is rent asunder, a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over.”

“He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars dad as you ascend.”

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

Paul’s death comes just two months after the death of his Goodfellas co-star Ray Liotta.

Check out some tributes to Paul below:

The amazing Paul Sorvino has passed. From Baker's Wife on Bway to Shakespeare in the Park to all the incredible film/tv roles – he was magnificent in all. Blessings to his friends and family.#rippaulsorvino — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 25, 2022

"We were good fellas. Wiseguys." Rest in Power to Ray Liotta & Paul Sorvino Goodfellas for Life pic.twitter.com/bc3JTw6WNi — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) July 25, 2022

Legendary actor Paul Sorvino has died aged 83. As Paul Cicero in Goodfellas he taught generations how to slice garlic like a true Boss. Rest in Peace. 💙pic.twitter.com/nJPPEtgHBl — Peter Guy (@Getintothis) July 25, 2022

One of my fav Oscar moments was when Mira Sorvino won Best Supporting Actress for Mighty Aphrodite and took a moment yo thank her father, Paul Sorvino, who was visually moved. Mira, a Harvard graduate, showing what a humble person her parents raised. RIP Paul Sorvino. pic.twitter.com/nJpwaEnyuL — Miss Yugoslavia (@StarcoVision) July 25, 2022

Paul Sorvino discussing the treatment of women (including his daughter) in Hollywood. He’d have dealt with Harvey Weinstein personally given the chance. A good man. His eyes always made me feel emotional. RIP. 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/TqKsHjVf2a — Spartan Roy (@TheDroyver) July 25, 2022