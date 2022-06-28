Tributes pour in for ER actress Mary Mara after her tragic death

Tributes have poured in for actress Mary Mara after her untimely death.

The 61-year-old, best known for her roles in ‘ER’ and ‘Law & Order’, was found dead on June 26 after a suspected drowning incident.

Mary’s body, which was found in the St Lawrence River near the Canadian border, showed no signs of foul play.

A cause of death has not yet been released, pending an investigation from the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Throughout her career, Mary held a recurring role as Loretta Sweet on ‘ER’ from 1995 to 1996. She also appeared on ‘Hope & Gloria’, ‘NYPD Blue’, and ‘Dexter’.

Jon Lindstrom, well-known for his role in ‘General Hospital’ tweeted: “Crushed to learn of Mary Mara’s untimely passing.”

“We performed together back in 2008 in Malcolm Danare’s ‘In Heat’ at the Lost Playhouse in LA. She was plowing through the aftereffects of Chemo. Brave, brilliant, Uber-talented. Earth will be much less-colorful without her. R.I.P.”

‘Nash Bridges’ actress Annette O’Toole wrote: “Mary Mara was funny, kind, brilliantly talented. I am terribly sorry she has left us.”

Screenwriter Bob Sáenz tweeted: “This the Mary I remember. I had the absolute pleasure of working with Mary Mara for 2 great years.”

“Consummate pro, funny, sharp, kind, a first class human being. She was kind enough to participate in a table read of one of my earliest scripts. RIP Mary. You’ll be missed.”