Tributes pour in for Beverly Hills, 90210 star Denise Dowse – who has died aged 64

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Tributes are pouring in for actress Denise Dowse, who has died aged 64.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star passed away just days after she was hospitalized with severe meningitis.

The sad news was confirmed by her sister Tracey in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

 

She wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life.”

“Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member. Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has.”

“I ask for privacy and your continued prayers,” Tracey added.

 

Denise was best known for her roles as Mrs. Teasley on the ‘90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, and as Dr. Rhonda Pine in HBO’s Insecure.

Fans of the actress have taken to Twitter to react to the news of her death.

Check out some of their tributes below:

