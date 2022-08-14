Tributes pour in for Beverly Hills, 90210 star Denise Dowse – who has died aged 64

Tributes are pouring in for actress Denise Dowse, who has died aged 64.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star passed away just days after she was hospitalized with severe meningitis.

The sad news was confirmed by her sister Tracey in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

She wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life.”

“Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member. Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has.”

“I ask for privacy and your continued prayers,” Tracey added.

Denise was best known for her roles as Mrs. Teasley on the ‘90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, and as Dr. Rhonda Pine in HBO’s Insecure.

Fans of the actress have taken to Twitter to react to the news of her death.

Check out some of their tributes below:

We will miss you Denise Dowse. Fly with the angels and get into some #GoodTrouble for us up there! xx pic.twitter.com/Rkytqy0Oba — Bradley Bredeweg (@BradleyBredeweg) August 14, 2022

Actress Denise Dowse just died. The only Angel of Destiny I count from Charmed is now a true angel. 🥺🕊 pic.twitter.com/yqLAGWEO4i — DE'RON 🌱 (@deronworldtv) August 14, 2022

Rip Denise Dowse Beautiful Angel🕊❤️🙏🏾🌹 pic.twitter.com/XkJuTJ51BZ — Gretchen S Winfield (@motherfirst) August 14, 2022

Denise Dowse our Angel of Destiny has passed aged only 64. Be with the other angels now, Blessed be 🕊️✨ pic.twitter.com/UaLuycPLiv — CharmedOGForever🔮🧙🏽‍♀️ (@charmed_og) August 14, 2022

This year has been hellish and unfair. 💔 May you rest in eternal peace, Denise. Thank you for…everything. https://t.co/tGJ6J4TEXH — We are the future, Charles — not them. (@DamoneWilliams_) August 14, 2022

#RipDeniseDowse 🌹Veteran TV actress Denise Dowse, whose roles spanned from Beverly Hills, 90210 to Insecure, has died after a battle with viral meningitis. She was 64 years old.More about her acting career online. pic.twitter.com/Y3J1EWI2Lw — Sanford&Son/The Jeffersons Fan Page (@SonAndPop) August 14, 2022