Tributes pour in for Astro star Moonbin – who has died aged 25

Tributes are pouring in for Astro star Moonbin, who has sadly died aged 25.

The K-pop band announced his tragic death via social media on Wednesday, writing: “On April 19, Astro member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky.”

The statement asked that people “refrain from speculative and malicious reports” to allow his family to pay their respects in private.

According to media outlets, police said: “[Moonbin] appears to have taken his own life but an autopsy is being reviewed to determine the exact cause of death.”

The 25-year-old entered the showbiz world as a child actor and model in the 2000s.

Moonbin had his acting debut in 2009 aged 11, when he starred in popular Korean drama series Boys Over Flowers.

The singer joined K-pop group Astro back in 2016 aged 18.

Tributes have been pouring in for Moonbin since news broke of his tragic death.

On Instagram user penned: “fly high angel, you will never be forgotten. rest in peace💔🕊.”

A second wrote: “My deepest condolences to astro members, his family and friends 🕊️,” and a third said: “Moonbin you will be always loved and remembered 💜💙.”

Meanwhile a fourth commented: “Deepest condolences to Astro and his family. This is heartbreaking to hear we have lost such a beautiful talented young man. Rest in peace Moonbin. May the moonlight always shines on you now. 🖤🌙.”

