Tributes pour in for actress Charlbi Dean – who has died aged 32

Tributes are pouring in for actress Charlbi Dean, who has sadly died.

Reps for the 32-year-old said her death in hospital from a sudden unexpected illness was “devastating”.

Charlbi co-starred alongside Woody Harrelson and Harris Dickinson in Swedish director Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness.

The film is set to be released in October and also expected to be in the 2023 Oscar running. It also won the top prize, the Palme d’Or, at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year.

Charlbi, who is from South Africa, was best known for playing Syonide in the DC Comics-based series Black Lightning.

She also appeared in Spud (2010), Don’t Sleep (2017) Blood in the Water (2016), Don’t Sleep (2017, and Porthole (2018).

 

