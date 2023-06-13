Ad
Tributes pour in for actor Treat Williams – who has died after a motorcycle accident

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Tributes are pouring in for actor Treat Williams, who has died aged 71.

According to reports, the Everwood star was involved in a motorcycle accident in the US state of Vermont on Monday.

The father-of-two was airlifted to hospital after the collision between his bike and a car.

A statement issued by the actor’s family read: “It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time.

“Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.

“We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”

Tributes have been pouring in for Treat since the news of his death broke.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Vanessa Hudgens wrote: “He was a great movie dad and an ever better human being. Treat Williams was a fantastic actor, a joy to be around, and the kindest soul. He will be missed.”

Meanwhile, John Travolta wrote: “Treat Williams and I got our start together in NYC appearing in 2 Broadway shows, ‘Grease’ and ‘Over Here’. I’m so sorry Treat. My thoughts are with you and your family. You will be missed. Love, John.”

