Tributes pour in for actor Treat Williams – who has died after a motorcycle accident

Tributes are pouring in for actor Treat Williams, who has died aged 71.

According to reports, the Everwood star was involved in a motorcycle accident in the US state of Vermont on Monday.

The father-of-two was airlifted to hospital after the collision between his bike and a car.

Treat Williams, the star of Everwood and Hair, has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident. He was 71. The actor’s death was confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday evening by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson. Read the full story: https://t.co/Jm5ixI2jIO pic.twitter.com/PpKa1rkNSq — People (@people) June 13, 2023

A statement issued by the actor’s family read: “It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time.

“Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.

“We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”

Treat Williams’ family issued this statement to Deadline: “It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident… To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you…”… pic.twitter.com/QiBm9Z3VmK — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 13, 2023

Tributes have been pouring in for Treat since the news of his death broke.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Vanessa Hudgens wrote: “He was a great movie dad and an ever better human being. Treat Williams was a fantastic actor, a joy to be around, and the kindest soul. He will be missed.”

Meanwhile, John Travolta wrote: “Treat Williams and I got our start together in NYC appearing in 2 Broadway shows, ‘Grease’ and ‘Over Here’. I’m so sorry Treat. My thoughts are with you and your family. You will be missed. Love, John.”

He had it all.

Smart.

Talented.

Funny.

Charming.

Successful.

Handsome.

Compassionate.

Heart of gold.

And that name… Treat Williams. He truly and deeply cared about what’s going on here in America and around the world. Climate change, social justice, freedom, truth, tolerance…… pic.twitter.com/7cKP4nETTz — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) June 13, 2023

Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone. #RIP #TreatWilliams pic.twitter.com/2FTBNJJ6lW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 13, 2023

Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP pic.twitter.com/jjZN8VcLR8 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 13, 2023

My dear dear dear friend.

We just spoke last night.

LAST NIGHT.

I can not believe this.

We talked about how he missed his friend John Beasley.

I can not believe this. Beyond heartbroken.

Heartbroken for his family.

I can not believe this#TreatWilliams #RIP #Substitute3 pic.twitter.com/pLm7AoWX20 — Rebecca Staab (@rebeccastaab1) June 13, 2023

Treat’s passing is a great lost to the acting community. Our prayers are with his loved ones. RIP #treatwilliams #rip #restinpeace pic.twitter.com/r2ARG5X0D9 — Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) June 13, 2023

I like to be thought of as a good father and a good husband.

– Treat Williams, 1951 – 2023 pic.twitter.com/j8RlfQe8e0 — entertainmeweakly (@ewtweetly) June 13, 2023

