Travis Scott speaks out on Astroworld tragedy: ‘I will always honour the victims’

Travis Scott has spoken out on the tragic events that happened at his Astroworld festival last November.

Hundreds of people were injured and 10 people, including a nine-year-old boy, died after a crowd crush at his concert in Houston on November 5.

Speaking at the launch of his new project, the rapper said he would “always honour the victims”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

Taking to Instagram, Travis shared a statement which read: “Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community.”

“Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. While it’s easy for corporations and institutions to stay in the shadows, I feel as a leader in my community, I need to step up in times of need.”

“My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.”

The 30-year-old added: “Giving back and creating opportunities for the youth is something I’ve always done and will continue to do as long as I have the chance.”

“This program will be a catalyst to real change and I can’t wait to introduce the rest of the technology and ideas we’ve been working on. See you all so soon 🤎🤎🤎”

One of Travis’s projects initiatives include a $1 million pledge for student scholarships at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The scholarships are named after his grandfather the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund will grant $10,000 scholarships to seniors who have a 3.5 or higher GPA but are facing financial challenges that hinder their chances of graduating.

In a press release, Travis said his grandfather is a “major influence” on him, and explained that he wanted to channel the grandfathers “spirit” into various creative projects.

Project HEALS other initiatives include a proposed expansion of the CACTUS Youth Design Center in his hometown and free programs focused on addressing mental health.