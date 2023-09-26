Travis Kelce’s dating history amid his rumoured romance with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s rumoured romance with NFL star Travis Kelce is dominating headlines this week.

The singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player first sparked dating rumours earlier this month, after it was reported they had been “quietly hanging out”.

The pair appeared to confirm their relationship on Sunday, when Taylor was spotted at a Chiefs game with Travis’ mum.

What fans may not know is that Travis previously searched for love on his very own dating show, called ‘Chasing Kelce’.

The E! show aired back in 2016, and it saw 50 women – one from each US state – compete for the sport star’s heart.

In the end, he chose Kentucky contestant Maya Benberry.

But it wasn’t meant to be, and the pair split shortly after the show aired.

One year later, Travis struck up a romance with sports broadcaster and model Kayla Nicole, after he began flirting with her on Instagram.

The pair called it quits in August 2020 and at the time, rumours began circulating that Travis had been unfaithful.

However, the athlete shut down the cheating claims, saying: “This is fake news… a lie… and not why Kayla and I broke up… take all your hatred somewhere else please.”

Kayla and Travis rekindled their romance a few months later, before calling it quits for good in May 2022.

A few months after splitting from Kayla, Travis sparked romance rumours with Access Hollywood correspondent Zuri Hall.

The speculation began when Zuri was spotted sitting in his family’s suite at a Chiefs game last October.

Adding fuel to the fire, eagle-eyed fans spotted that Kayla and Zuri – who previously followed each other on social media – unfollowed each other at the time of the rumours.

However, neither Travis nor Zuri ever addressed the speculation about their rumoured romance.

Travis has since been linked to Taylor who, according to The Messenger, he met up with in New York after trying to give her his phone number at one of her recent Eras Tour concerts.

A source told the outlet: “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

Travis teased the romance rumours during an August 31 episode of his ‘New Heights’ podcast, in which he confirmed he was recently in New York.

He said: “What did I do? I can’t remember. I don’t think I did much.”

His brother later asked Travis whether or not he “found out what Taylor Swift thinks” of his new mustache.

Travis replied with a laugh: “Um, yeah we are not going to bring up Taylor Swift in this episode. But something tells me she is going to like it.”

Prior to her rumoured relationship with Travis, it had been reported that Taylor briefly rekindled her romance with 1975 frontman Matty Healy.