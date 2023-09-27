Travis Kelce speaks out amid Taylor Swift romance rumours

Travis Kelce has spoken out amid rumours he’s dating Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs player and the chart-topping singer first sparked romance rumours earlier this month, after it was reported they had been “quietly hanging out”.

The pair appeared to confirm their relationship on Sunday, when Taylor was spotted at a Chiefs game with Travis’ mum.

On Wednesday, Travis and his brother Jason released a teaser for a new episode of their ‘New Heights’ podcast, in which they discuss the rumoured romance.

Jason says: “We’ve been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life — now we’ve got to talk about it.”

Travis, 33, jokes: “My personal life that is not so personal. I did this to myself Jason, I know this.”

Jason then asks: “So Trav, how does it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?”

The full episode of the podcast is set for release later today.

Since Taylor was spotted at the Chiefs game on Sunday, Travis’ social media has since blown up by over 300,000 followers.

The sale of his merchandise also went up by 400%, and his jersey became one of the top five best-selling jerseys in the NFL.

Fans have dubbed this the “Taylor Swift Effect,” as Travis’ Instagram account now has over 3.3 million followers.