Travis Kelce details ‘terrifying’ moment Taylor Swift met his parents

Travis Kelce has detailed the “terrifying” moment Taylor Swift met his parents .

During an episode of the NFL star’s podcast ‘New Heights’ with his brother Jason Kelce, the athlete discussed Taylor talking to his parents at a recent football game.

Taylor was in attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs versus Denver Broncos game, where she reconnected with Travis’ mother Donna and his father Ed Kelce.

Travis jokingly said: “Yeah, Taylor talking to Dad, you already know, you know Dad like I know Dad, this is a terrifying conversation. I felt terrible, I felt terrible for Taylor.”

The NFL player continued: “Our dad is the best dad in the world; he is a great converser or conversator, however, you want to put it. It’s where Jason gets his storytelling.”

“You can see in this picture, he’s just pumping her up, he started listening to her music more, he started doing some stuff.”

Travis and Taylor were first romantically linked last month and since then, they have dominated headlines.

On Saturday night, the couple finally went public with their relationship, as they were spotted holding hands while enjoying a date night in New York.

Travis was later asked about his relationship with Taylor in a press conference, and he told reporters: “It feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world.”