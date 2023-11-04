Travis Kelce delivers cheeky response when asked if he’s ‘in love’ with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce played rather coy when asked whether he is “in love” with Taylor Swift this week.

The couple have been dominating headlines ever since they were first romantically linked in September.

The NFL star was asked the question by a reporter at a press conference in Germany on Friday.

“Um, I’m gonna keep my personal relationship personal,” the Kansas City Chiefs player replied with a cheeky smile.

When asked about his budding relationship status with the 33-year-old songstress, Travis didn’t give too much away.

“The latest status is I got to see her last week,” the 34-year-old said.

“That’s the latest status right there.”

The football star has refrained from discussing his relationship with the Cruel Summer singer in recent weeks, despite the mounting public interest in the pair.

Taylor’s private jet reportedly touched down at Kansas City Airport on Monday, where the pair seemingly spent their time together in Travis’s new million-dollar mansion.

The couple managed to evade the paparazzi all week.

Recently, a new report has claimed that Taylor is already “falling in love” with the NFL star.

A source close to the singer’s friend Blake Lively told the Daily Mail: “Taylor is blown away right now and her family is all about Travis.”

“She is trying to keep it together, but is obviously falling in love with him and he feels the same way.”

The source added that Travis “courted” Taylor in a different way other than “her typical, ‘Hey, you’re hot, let’s go out,’ sorta thing.”

“He actually courted her and she feels like she is the luckiest gal in the world right now. It is no coincidence that all she had to do was look outside of Hollywood.”