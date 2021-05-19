Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler slams claims she’s an ‘absent’ parent

The former couple's daughter recently criticised Shanna on social media

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has slammed claims she’s an “absent” parent.

The former Miss USA shares two kids with the Blink-182 star – son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15.

The 46-year-old is also mum to her 22-year-old daughter Atiana, whose father is former pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Earlier this week, Shanna was embroiled in controversy, after her youngest daughter Alabama accused her of being an absent parent on Instagram.

The 15-year-old shared what appeared to be an Instagram DM from Shanna about Travis’ new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

Reposting the message, Alabama wrote on her Instagram Story: “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?”

“Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day cause mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Shanna has since responded to her daughter’s claims in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The former model said: “The claims of being absent from my children’s lives are false and incredibly hurtful.”

“Co-parenting is hard, but I have always and will continue to prioritize my children’s happiness and well-being.”

“I refuse to involve them in a vindictive parenting competition where feelings are bound to get hurt.”

“Encouraging relationships with both parents is a duty on both mother and father.”

“I know one day my children will see through the fame and money machine they have been thrust into and realize their mother loves and will always be there for them,” she added.

The news comes after Shanna recently threw shade at Travis’ new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

The 46-year-old branded their PDA “weird”, but insisted she was happy for them.