Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler breaks her silence on his hospitalisation

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has broken her silence on his hospitalisation.

The Blink-182 star was rushed to hospital on Tuesday, with his wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

According to E! News, the drummer was hospitalised after suffering from pancreatitis, which was “triggered” by his recent colonoscopy.

It’s understood Travis could “barely walk” due to the “excruciating” pain he was in.

Speaking to E! News, Shanna thanked fans for reaching out with “concern” for Travis.

“I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney,” she said.

The former Miss USA wished him a “speedy recovery” for the comfort of their children, as she knows they are “very concerned and worried”.

Travis and Shanna used to have their own reality show

“Travis has a beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again,” she added.

“I will always be there for him and my children.”

Shanna and Travis got married in 2004, but divorced in 2008.

The exes share two children together – Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for boohooMAN

Travis is also step-father to Shanna’s 23-year-old daughter Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

The drummer’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama shared a brief update on her father on Wednesday.

She took to TikTok to share a snap of her holding her dad’s hand in the hospital, which she captioned: “Please say a prayer.”

Travis appeared to be OK as he sat up in his hospital bed, and appeared to be using his phone.

TikTok @alabamabarker
