Travis Barker’s ex-wife removes tattoo of his name – amid new romance with Kourtney Kardashian

The former couple were married from 2004 - 2008

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has removed a tattoo of his name from her wrist, amid his new romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

The former Miss USA was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 until 2008, and shares two kids with him – daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, the 46-year-old shared a video of her getting the tattoo removed with a “powerful laser”.

In the video, Shanna says: “It’s my ex’s name. Don’t tattoo names on your body, kids. Don’t do that.”

The news comes after the former model slammed Travis’ “weird” PDA with Kourtney Kardashian during a new interview.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Shanna said: “I’m very much over my ex. It’s been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes].”

“The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they’ve been bonding over was the theme of our wedding.”

“Our daughter’s named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that … I just think it’s weird.”

This isn’t the first time Shanna has thrown shade at Travis and Kourtney’s relationship.

Back in February, the 46-year-old liked an Instagram comment suggesting Travis had “downgraded” by dating the KUWTK star.

Despite her harsh comments, Shanna has insisted she feels “no ill will” towards them as a couple.

“I’m really, genuinely happy for him. I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy … and a better father,” she said.

“As long as she’s good to my children, that’s truly all I really care about. My kids seem to really like her and her family, so that’s key.”

Kourtney and Travis made their romance Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, by sharing a photo of their hands intertwined.

Since then, the couple have been flaunting their romance on social media, and its understood they’re already talking about marriage.

Earlier this week, the reality star posted photos and videos of her tattooing ‘I love you’ on Travis’ arm.

