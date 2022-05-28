Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler reveals she’s auctioning off the engagement ring he gave her

Shanna Moakler has revealed she’s auctioning off the engagement ring Travis Barker gave her, following his wedding to Kourtney Kardashian.

The 47-year-old was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2008, and the former couple share two kids together – Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

Travis is also the step-father of Shanna’s 23-year-old daughter Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

The ring is a 4-carat round-cut Cartier diamond ring, and Shanna is starting the bidding at $51,000.

Speaking to US Weekly, the 47-year-old said: “I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring.”

“However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy.”

Shanna continued: “I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It’s truly an iconic ring!”

The auction began on May 27, and is expected to run until May 31 – which could be extended depending on the level of interest.

The model shared her aspirations for the ring, as she said: “I’m hoping it sells for $120,000. It was worth about $160,000.”

Although Shanna’s timing of selling the ring is very close to her ex-husband’s wedding to Kourtney Kardashian, the glamour model insisted it has nothing to do with Travis moving on with another woman.

Shanna said: “I’m sure people would assume that [it’s related to the wedding], but I simply wanted to find a proper seller and Worthy.com is the most professional and I know will give this piece the attention it deserves.”