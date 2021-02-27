Travis Barker’s ex insists she ‘wasn’t trying to start a war’ with Kourtney Kardashian by ‘liking’ shady comment

Shanna Moakler has claimed she liked the comment by accident

Travis Barker’s ex insists she ‘wasn’t trying to start a war’ with...

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has insisted she wasn’t trying to start a “social media war” with Kourtney Kardashian by liking a shady comment about her.

Last week, the former Miss USA raised eyebrows when she liked an Instagram comment suggesting Travis had “downgraded” by dating the KUWTK star.

Shanna was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 until 2008, and the former couple share two children together – daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17.

Shanna, 45, has since claimed she liked the comment by accident.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the model said: “A lot of times when I’m on my social media, I ‘like’ all the fans’ comments.”

“I didn’t even know I ‘liked’ it until the press picked it up and it was all over the place.”

“It was just kind of an unfortunate event, but I definitely wasn’t trying to start a social media war!”

Shanna continued: “Really, at the end of the day, I haven’t been with my ex-husband in over a decade. I have a boyfriend that I’m super happy with and I’m happy [Barker] found a girlfriend and a friend.”

“He deserves to be happy as well. I want nothing but the best for him and my kids — that’s the most important thing for me.”

Kourtney and Travis made their romance Instagram official earlier this month, by sharing a photo of their hands intertwined.

After their relationship was confirmed, an insider told E! News: “It’s been very low-key. They are a really good match, and Kourtney’s entire family already loves Travis.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

“They have been neighbours and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic. Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney.”

“The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent.”

“He’s an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It’s going well, and they aren’t putting pressure on it being super serious at this point,” the source added.