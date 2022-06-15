Travis Barker shows his support for son Landon at the launch of his new collection with boohooMAN

Travis Barker showed his support for son Landon at the launch of his new collection with boohooMAN.

The official launch party took place at Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, and a host of famous faces were in attendance.

Blink-182 drummer Travis, who married Kourtney Kardashian in Italy last month, posed for photos on the black carpet with his son Landon and daughter Alabama.

Travis shares Landon and Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, who he was married to from 2004 to 2008.

The musician is also the step-father of Shanna’s 23-year-old daughter Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

Atiana also attended Landon’s event on Tuesday, along with TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, singer Austin Mahone and rapper 24k Goldn.

Speaking about his collab with boohooMAN, Landon said: “The collection is primarily inspired by what I wear on an everyday basis, and boohooMAN really allowed me to showcase that through my creative direction.”

“I feel like when someone is wearing one of these pieces, it’s like they picked it straight out of my closet.”

The boohooMAN x Landon Barker collection, available globally on boohooMAN.com from 8pm tonight, features bold colors, chain metal details and faux-leather statement pieces.

The product ranges from €18-€63, making the range accessible while in keeping with the fashion forward elements that compliment Landon’s style.