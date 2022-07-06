Travis Barker returns to work one week after his hospitalisation

Travis Barker has returned to work just one week after his hospitalisation.

The Blink-182 drummer was rushed to hospital last week after suffering from “life-threatening” pancreatitis.

His condition was “triggered” by his recent colonoscopy.

One week later, Travis was papped behind the wheel of a Mercedes G-Wagon on Tuesday, heading into a California recording studio in photos obtained by TMZ.

According to the outlet, the 46-year-old was seen greeting the studio operator with a fist bump, and thereafter spent hours working.

Days after his health scare, Travis took to Instagram to share an update on his condition.

He wrote: “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.”

“This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Travis’ hospitalisation comes just one month after he married Kourtney in a stunning ceremony in Italy.

The couple exchanged vows in front of their family and friends in a lavish ceremony at Castello Brown in Portofino in May.

They tied the knot in a grotto area of Castello Brown, after legally marrying at a courthouse in Santa Barbara a week prior.

Kourtney and Travis, and their entire bridal party, wore Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion, who reportedly “sponsored” their Italian nuptials.

The bride wore a custom Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress, inspired by archival Italian lingerie, and changed into a black version for their wedding reception.

Kourtney’s momager Kris Jenner walked her down the aisle to a moving rendition of a woman singing Ave Maria.

The couple also hosted their wedding reception at Castello Brown, where they had Andrea Bocelli perform for guests.

A host of famous faces attended the ceremony, including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

Of course, the POOSH founder’s sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall were also in attendance, as well as Kourtney’s three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Travis’ kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and Atiana, 22, were also there.

Before travelling to Italy, the couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, just one month after their “practice wedding” in Las Vegas.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, exchanged vows with a small number of people in attendance, including her grandmother MJ and Travis’ father Randy as witnesses.

The pair started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbara.

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.