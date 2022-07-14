Travis Barker returns to the stage for the first time since his hospitalisation

Travis Barker has returned to the stage for the first time since his recent hospitalisation.

The Blink-182 drummer, who was rushed to hospital last month with “life-threatening” pancreatitis, joined Machine Gun Kelly at his Mainstream Sellout Tour on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old hopped on the drums to perform the track ‘Tickets to my Downfall’ and ‘Bloody Valentine’ with MGK.

Introducing his close pal to the stage, MGK said: “There’s a person I grew up idolising that I became friends with and he believed in me. And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. LA’s own Travis Barker, make some noise for him tonight.”

“You know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now but guess what he’s doing here? Playing drums right now! Trav, I know we agreed to one song but I would be remised if I did not ask you to play ‘one more song.’”

Travis’ wife Kourtney Kardashian was there to cheer him on, along with MGK’s fiancée Megan Fox.

Speaking about his hospitalisation, Travis told his Instagram Stories last month: “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.”

“This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”