Travis Barker receives sweet gift from Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble after being released from hospital

Travis Barker has received a sweet gift from Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, after being released from the hospital.

The Blink-182 was hospitalised last Tuesday with “life-threatening” pancreatitis, but he has since been released.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Travis shared a snap of a beautiful bouquet of flowers he received from his mother-in-law and her partner.

A note attached to the flowers read: “Dearest Travis, Get well soon!!!! We love you, Kris and Corey xo.”

Travis captioned the photo, which appeared to be taken at his residence in Calabasas, with a “thank you” to the couple.

On July 3, Travis’ wife Kourtney Kardashian hinted he had made it home from his hospitalisation, after posting a photo from inside his vintage convertible.

That same day, Travis shared a picture to his own Instagram Story, showing a basket filled with board games, including Battleship, Monopoly and Operation.

On July 2, Travis revealed the details on his health journey on social media.

He wrote on his IG Stories: “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalised ever since.”

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”

“I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Kourtney also spoke out about her husband’s health on social media.

She wrote: “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

The ‘Kardashians’ star added: “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.”