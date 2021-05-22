The couple confirmed their romance back in February

Travis Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian the ‘love of his life’

Travis Barker has called Kourtney Kardashian the “love of his life”.

The couple have only been dating for a few months, but its understood they’re already talking about marriage.

Earlier this week, Travis and Kourtney took a trip to Disneyland with their respective children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

The Blink-182 drummer shared photos from their trip on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Happiest Place On Earth 🌍.”

In the comment section, Kourtney wrote, “happiest ❤️,” and Travis replied, “with the love of my life.”

The couple confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day, but they’ve reportedly been dating since late last year.

Sadly, Kourtney’s new romance has caused some tension between her and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kourtney and Scott dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, and share three children together – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

A source recently told E! News: “Scott and Kourtney have a tense relationship right now primarily because he’s been focusing on his new life in Miami and because of Kourtney getting serious with Travis.”

“They are barely speaking. It’s hard for him to see Kourtney in love with someone else.”

The insider said Kourtney and Scott “aren’t fighting by any means,” but admitted their relationship “has changed”.

“Scott will always be in Kourtney’s life, it’s just a different dynamic right now,” the source continued.

“He doesn’t want to interfere with her relationship. They do connect about the kids often but that’s about the extent of it currently.”

