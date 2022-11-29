Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Top Gun and Die Hard star Clarence Gilyard Jr. has died aged 66

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Top Gun and Die Hard star Clarence Gilyard Jr. has died aged 66.

The actor’s death was confirmed in a statement by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas – where he had been working as a film and theatre professor.

UNLV film chair Heather Addison said: “Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him.”

“Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’ But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years.”

“We love you and will miss you dearly, Professor G!” she added.

Clarence’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The actor made his film debut as Sundown in ‘Top Gun’, and he also famously played computer whiz Theo in the movie ‘Die Hard’.

Clarence also starred in CBS’ Western crime series ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ and in mystery legal drama series ‘Matlock’.

He married his wife Elena Gilyard in 2001.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us