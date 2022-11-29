Top Gun and Die Hard star Clarence Gilyard Jr. has died aged 66.

The actor’s death was confirmed in a statement by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas – where he had been working as a film and theatre professor.

UNLV film chair Heather Addison said: “Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him.”

Actor Clarence Gilyard solidified his place in film history as Theo in DIE HARD (which he revived in a ‘21 Super Bowl ad) & in TV as Conrad McMasters in MATLOCK. But he also made an innumerable impact in real life as a film studies professor at UNLV. May he Rest In Peace. #RIP pic.twitter.com/DT595TAlbz — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 29, 2022

“Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’ But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years.”

“We love you and will miss you dearly, Professor G!” she added.

Clarence’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

RIP to American actor #ClarenceGilyard who has sadly died aged 67. As well his work as associate professor at the University of Nevada, Clarence appeared in TV and film over 4 decades, such as ‘Top Gun’, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ and famously as cyber-terrorist Theo in ‘Die Hard’. pic.twitter.com/NU0DDFcOYy — Chris (@GelNerd) November 29, 2022

The actor made his film debut as Sundown in ‘Top Gun’, and he also famously played computer whiz Theo in the movie ‘Die Hard’.

Clarence also starred in CBS’ Western crime series ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ and in mystery legal drama series ‘Matlock’.

He married his wife Elena Gilyard in 2001.

Thank you for teaching me how to "live". Forever my acting teacher/colleague 🙏🏾❤🕊 #ClarenceGilyard #ClarenceGilyardJr pic.twitter.com/My5WOVhZD0 — 🏁 T.C. Fontaine 🏁 (@TCFontaine) November 29, 2022