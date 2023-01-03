Top Gear’s Ken Block dies aged 55 after snowmobile crash

Ken Block has died aged 55 after a horror snowmobile crash.

The rally driver’s team, Honnigan Racing Division, shared the news via a statement on Instagram.

It read: “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today.”

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon,” the statement continued. “And, most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

“Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve.”

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, which attended the scene of the crash, also released a statement, which read: “On January 2, 2023 at approximately 2pm, the Wasatch County 911 Center received a call reporting a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area.”

“Search and Rescue, along with law enforcement from Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Parks and the US Forest Service responded.”

The statement continued: “The driver, Kenneth Block, 55-year-old male out of Park City, Utah, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him.”

“He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.”

“Mr Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.”

“We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected. We thank all of our first responders for their continued service.”