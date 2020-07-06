Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Fargo fuels dating rumours with Tana Mongeau

Francesca Fargo has sparked dating rumours with YouTube star Tana Mongeau, after posting snaps from their “date” night.

The Too Hot To Handle star shared a video of Tana out for dinner last night, captioning the Instagram story: “my beautiful date”.

The pair were also spotted leaving a Hollywood restaurant hand-in-hand over the weekend, with Tana later taking her Instagram to say: “we’re dating now.”

Tana also teased the new romance on Francesca’s 4th of July post, commenting: “and that’s on girlfriend.”

The YouTube star dated Bella Thorne between 2017 to 2019 before the couple called it off.

Tana recently opened up about her sexuality in a Pride tribute last month, where the 22-year-old revealed she doesn’t believe in the need to label herself.

“I’m proud to say i will live my life based on loving people not for their gender but their soul,” she wrote, “Some people call that pansexuality, everyone calls me bi, i personally don’t find a need to label it all.”

Last month, Francesca Farago confirmed she had split from Harry Jowsey – who appeared on the Netflix show alongside the Canadian model.

“Harry and I are not together anymore. He decided to break up with me because he couldn’t do long-distance anymore. I obviously was heartbroken. I did everything I could,” she said in a YouTube video.

“Couples fight and you go through arguments,” she said. “We would argue every now and then, but it was never for me relationship ending. And I think for him, small, little things ended up turning into relationship ending arguments.”

“I didn’t want to believe it because how could you have a wedding ring folder with someone, and how could you propose to someone, but you’re also saying I can’t be with you because of the distance. It makes me feel like I was being played.”

