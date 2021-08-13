Tony Bennett retires from performing aged 95

His upcoming concert dates have all been cancelled

Tony Bennett has officially retired from performing.

The 95-year-old was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s back in 2016, but has continued performing over the past few years.

Sadly, it looks like his stage career has come to an end as doctors have ordered him to take a step back.

Tony’s son Danny, who has been his manager for over 40 years, told Variety: “There won’t be any additional concerts.”

“This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors’ orders.”

“His continued health is the most important part of this, and when we heard the doctors – when Tony’s wife, Susan heard them – she said, ‘Absolutely not’.

“He’ll be doing other things, but not those upcoming shows. It’s not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling. Look, he gets tired,” he explained.

“The decision is being made that doing concerts now is just too much for him. We don’t want him to fall on stage, for instance – something as simple as that.”

Danny added: “We’re not worried about him being able to sing. We are worried, from a physical stand point… about human nature. Tony’s 95.”

The news comes just days after Tony performed at two sold-out concerts with Lady Gaga at New York’s Radio City Music Hall last week.

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall, in NYC (Performance) 08.03.2021 pic.twitter.com/33KtEC9Y7I — LG Visuals (@lgvisuals) August 5, 2021