Tom Holland responds to rumours he bought a house in the UK with Zendaya

Tom Holland has responded to rumours he bought a house with Zendaya.

Multiple outlets reported that Spider-Man co-stars and real-life couple had purchased a new home together in London following their recent visit to his native UK.

During his recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Tom set the record straight on the speculation.

The actor said: “I have had so many people call me up because apparently I bought a new house in South London. Which is completely false! I didn’t buy a new house!”

The 25-year-old, who was raised in Kingston upon Thames in Southwest London, revealed his phone has been blowing up ever since it was incorrectly reported that the couple had become joint homeowners.

He joked: “I was like, ‘Wow! What I surprise! I wonder when I’ll get the keys.'”

Tom and Zendaya were first linked in 2017, following their starring roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming – in which Tom played Peter Parker, and Zendaya portrayed his classmate Michelle.

In July last year, they finally confirmed their romance after being papped kissing in Tom’s car in Los Angeles.