Tom Hanks opens up about his experience with Coronavirus

Tom Hanks has opened up about his experience with the Coronavirus.

The 63-year-old and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia in early March, where he was filming an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

Tom admitted that he was initially worried about the diagnosis due to his underlying health conditions.

“When we were in the hospital, I said: ‘I’m 63, I have type 2 diabetes, I had a stent in my heart – am I a red flag case?’,” he told The Guardian.

“But as long as our temperatures did not spike, and our lungs did not fill up with something that looked like pneumonia, they were not worried.”

“I’m not one who wakes up in the morning wondering if I’m going to see the end of the day or not. I’m pretty calm about that.”

The Forrest Gump star confirmed that he and his wife have not suffered any lasting effects.

“Our discomfort because of the virus was pretty much done in two weeks and we had very different reactions, and that was odd,” he insisted.

“My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did.”

“I just had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn’t concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes. That last bit is kinda like my natural state anyway.”

Tom then urged people to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines during the global pandemic.

“There’s really only three things everyone needs to do: wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands,” he stated.

“I know societally it’s been politicised, but I don’t get it, man. I don’t understand how anyone can put their foot down and say: ‘I don’t have to do my part,’ ” he added.

The award-winning actor is currently promoting his new movie Greyhound, for which he also penned the screenplay.

