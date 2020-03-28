Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson return home – two weeks after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson return home – two weeks after coronavirus...

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have finally returned home, over two weeks after they tested positive for COVID-19.

According to E! News, the Hollywood couple jetted back to Los Angeles this week after recovering from the virus.

The actor and his wife Rita tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month in Australia, where Tom was filming Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

They decided to get tested after experiencing symptoms including fatigue, body aches, chills, and slight fevers.

Following protocol, the couple stayed in isolation for two weeks in Australia so they wouldn’t pass it on to anyone else.

But after making a recovery, the pair have since returned to home to Los Angeles.