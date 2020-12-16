Tom Cruise ‘erupts’ at Mission Impossible crew members – following ‘Covid-19 breach’

The Hollywood star is filming the seventh instalment of the popular franchise

Tom Cruise has reportedly “erupted” at Mission Impossible crew members, after an alleged breach in Covid-19 rules.

The Hollywood actor recently resumed filming for the seventh instalment of the franchise, after production was forced to shut down back in February amid the pandemic.

In a recording published by The Sun, which has since been verified by two sources close to the film, the 58-year-old launched an X-rated rant after spotting a breach in the regulations on set.

In the recording, Tom can be heard saying: “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing.”

“I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies.

“We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!” he warned.

“You can tell it to the people who are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education.

“That’s what I sleep with every night – the future of this f**king industry!”

“So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f**king movie down!

“Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f**king gone,” Tom added.

“Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired.

“That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here.”

According to The Sun, the outburst occurred after Tom spotted two crew members violating the production’s 2 metres apart rule.

The leaked audio was reportedly recorded at Warner Bros. film production complex in London, where Tom is said to have addressed about 50 members of staff.

The publication also reported that the actor wears a face mask on set, and has been personally enforcing Covid-19 rules.

Goss.ie has contacted a rep for Tom Cruise and Paramount Pictures for comment.