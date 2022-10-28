Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen ‘set to file for divorce’ amid split rumours

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly set to file for divorce today.

According to TMZ, the pair will formally file divorce documents in Florida on Friday, after reaching a settlement ending their marriage.

It’s understood lawyers for both parties have been working with a mediator to finalise the details of their settlement regarding assets and custody of their children.

Sources have said the terms of the settlement will remain confidential and sealed.

Earlier this month, Page Six reported that the pair had both hired divorce lawyers, after their marriage allegedly hit the rocks following an epic fight between them.

A source told the outlet: “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now.”

“They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

The NFL legend and the supermodel have been married since 2009, and share two children – Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

It’s understood the couple have clashed over Tom returning to the NFL, just one month after he announced his retirement.

However, an insider said: “As with many marriages, it’s not just one thing. Gisele has made it clear that she worried about Tom playing football and that they had had many talks about it.”

“But they have had a series of blowups over the past few years, and this time it looks like there’s no going back.”

Just last month, Gisele spoke about Tom’s decision to return to the NFL during an interview with Elle.

The mother-of-two confessed: “I have my concerns. This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them].”

Tom, 45, announced his retirement from the NFL back in February. But just one month later, the quarterback confirmed he would be returning to the game for his 23rd season.