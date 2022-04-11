Tish Cyrus files for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after nearly 30 years of marriage

Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, after nearly 30 years of marriage.

The couple. who got married in 1993, share five children together – Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison.

According to documents obtained by The Sun, Tish filed for divorce in Tennessee on April 6, and the filing read: “The parties have accumulated certain real estate furnishings and furniture, intangible assets and interests in other property during the course of their marriage.”

It also stated that she would like an “equitable division and distribution of all material assets and liabilities and to be awarded her separate property.”

The documents also claimed that Tish and Billy Ray have not lived together in over two years and that now they have no minor children.

This is not the first time the pair have filed for divorce. The Achy Breaky Heart singer filed for divorce in 2010, while Tish also filed for one in 2013, but the pair reconciled both times.

The first time the couple announced their divorce they said in a statement to People that: “As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family.

“We are trying to work through some personal matters. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers.”

However a few months later, the country singer revealed his and Tish’s relationship had improved, saying: “Things are really the best they’ve ever been.

“A lot of people think that I am divorced — I’m not divorced. I dropped the divorce. I wanted to put my family back together.”

Speaking about their second reconciliation in 2013, family friend Ken Baker told E! News: “I spoke to Tish and she told me they both woke up and realized they love each other and decided they want to stay together.2

“They recently went into couples therapy, something they hadn’t done in 22 years of being together, and it’s brought them closer together and really opened up their communication in amazing ways.”

Ken added at the time: “She also said marriage can be really hard, especially after 22 years of being in the entertainment business, and admitted they’ve had rough times.

“But they both realized they didn’t want to be another statistic and want to make it work.

“They went into the therapy with the goal of divorcing in a way that was healthy for the children, but ended up coming out of it with the realization that they in fact want to stay together.

“Tish sounds happy and energized about having this fresh start.”