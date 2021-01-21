TikTok star Noah Beck shares plans to MARRY Dixie D’Amelio

Noah Beck has shared his plans to marry girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio.

The TikTok stars finally confirmed their romance in October, and have flaunted their new relationship on social media since, sharing loved-up photos and videos.

Despite only dating for a few months, Noah has revealed he hopes to marry his 19-year-old girlfriend.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Arizona native opened up about his high profile relationship.

“We’ve only been dating for almost four months, it’s not even four months… and, like, your fans start to build this connection with you guys, like, ‘Oh, we love them together.’

“I can definitely see myself marrying Dixie, and that’s the goal,” he confessed.

Noah continued: “I don’t wanna waste my time. I don’t wanna be with someone if the intention is not to date to marry them, I think she’s my forever person.”

Noah admitted he was attracted to Dixie right away, after stumbling across her TikTok account.

“It was crazy, ’cause obviously she was very beautiful, but I just never thought I would have a chance.

“I was like, ‘I’m here in Portland like, in a dorm room and she’s in L.A. doing crazy stuff.'”

After also rising to fame on the video sharing app, Noah moved to LA to pursue his dreams, where he met Dixie and fell in love.

Speaking about his new TV series ‘Noah Beck Tries Things’, the 19-year-old teased special cameos from his girlfriend.

“We thought it’d be a cute idea if she just overall rated my boyfriend ability. And like, my boyfriend material,” he explained.

“And so that episode… we went on a really cute date and we did some cool things. And at the end, she graded how good of a boyfriend I was.

“I’d give myself an A, A+. I think I try to do everything… I just want her to be happy. You know, I do everything to try to make her happy. And I always put her first… so yeah, I love her.”