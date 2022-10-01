TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira addresses backlash over resurfaced comments

TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira has addressed the backlash she’s faced over resurfaced comments.

In a 2021 video, which she originally posted on her @eatwithmikayla account and has since deleted, the content creator complained that being an influencer is not an easy job.

Since the clip resurfaced, people have been slamming the 24-year-old for her “tone deaf” comments.

It’s really just disheartening to see mikayla nogueira becoming part of the completely tone deaf influencers. She was one of my favourites because she was so sweet and genuine.. until now. Unfollowed pic.twitter.com/GbMS4XJnr3 — Soph (@sophie2drinks) September 24, 2022

In a nine-minute-long video posted to her TikTok account on Friday night, Mikayla said: “So, about a year and a half ago, I made a video on a vlog channel of mine responding to somewhat of a hateful comment telling me to get a real job, try working a 9-5.”

“At this time, I was very new in my influencer career, and I had just left my job in Ulta Beauty and had just moved into my first apartment. Emotions were running high and unfortunately; I was having a s**t day, and I made a video that I absolutely should not have made, and I regret making it.”

“There’s a reason that I deleted that video a year and a half ago and apologised, because it was wrong of me. Everyone has bad days and I’m not gonna cookie cutter it and pretend I’m perfect – because I’m not! Sometimes, I f**k up, and that was an absolute f**k up.”

Mikayla continued: “It broke my f**king heart that that snippet of the audio was so taken out of context and so torn up that people made it seem like I think I work harder than everyone else, that’s an absolutely f**king bulls**t lie. No, oh my gosh no. Absolutely not.”

The TikTok star admitted that she thinks her job is “taxing” on her, but there is no way she thinks she works harder than a teacher, or neurosurgeon.

Fans commended Mikayla’s apology in the comments section of the video.

One TikTok user said she was “straight and to the point,” while another said she “handled it like a boss”.

